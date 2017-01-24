Aftertaste

AFTERTASTE

An exploration on the aftermath and healing of sexual assault through self-portraits.                                                                                                      

Photos and text by Megan Reed

I was sexually assaulted over two years ago, and it is something that I am still healing from today. One in four women will experience some form of sexual assault in their lifetime, and I thought it was important to show what that looked like, physically and mentally, for some women. Dealing with any type of trauma is difficult, and I wanted to be able to create a visualization to that process.

Megan Reed is a Women and Gender Studies and Photography student at the University of Missouri, set to graduate in May of 2017. She plans on continuing work like this throughout the rest of her senior year. Megan specialize in portraits.

