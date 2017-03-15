Artur Conka is nominee for the Joop Swart Masterclass

/in /by

UnFrame photographers are pleased to announced that Artur Conka has been nominated for the Joop Swart Masterclass by the World Press Photo Foundation.

The event is run annually for the world’s most talented emerging visual journalists and is designed to support and enhance diversity in visual journalism.
The final 12 participants will be announced during the World Press Photo Festival, taking place in Amsterdam 20-22 April.

follow the link to read about the masterclass and the complete nominees list:  https://www.worldpressphoto.org/news/2017-03-15/announcing-the-2017-joop-swart-masterclass-nominees

Joop Swart Masterclass

 

 

