CUBA “Besides the desire to just share what I witness I want to create from what I experience. Shooting on film made me strip down to the 4 most basic elements: composition, light, color and motion.”

photos and text by Nathalie Basoski

Besides the desire to just share what I witness I want to create from what I experience. Shooting on film made me strip down to the 4 most basic elements: composition, light, color and motion.

These elements are the tools I use to capture what I witness and share it as a personal timeline of things that capture my interest.

From what I’ve learned about my interests is that I like people, people in their natural habitat, doing what humans do, without thinking that it is worth documenting or even sharing with others.

This, conflicted with humans realizing they are being photographed, that split powerless second of confusion visible in their eyes, while their body continues to do whatever they were doing before they got interrupted by a stranger capturing their everyday act.

Cuba made it easy to use these tools, so the results of my captures are just what my subconscious is attracted to.

