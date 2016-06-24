Girls education in India Educate a man, you educate one person, educate a woman, you educate a complete family. So basic education of a girl child is the first step of women empowerment

Photos and text by Jan Mohammad Shaikh

According to the reports more than 50 percent of girls in India fail to enroll in school and those who do are likely to drop out by the age of 12. The girl child is also discriminated against extensively in the right to education, even basic at times. Lack of education denies the girl child, the knowledge and skills needed to advance their status. Education enables the child to realize her full potential, to think, question and judge independently; to be a wise decision-maker, develop civic sense and learn to respect, love her fellow human beings and to be a good citizen. Girl education given impetus to be equal to men in all spheres of the life. In every reforms for the development of any country, girl education is must and they should be treated at par so that they can take their own decisions and run our family in a organized and better way.

Girls education is like sowing the seed which gives rise to green, cheerful and full grown family plant. In ancient time girl’s education had a significant place in the society.

The images shows a ray of hope in every girl child that the doors of freedom in future are open for them to do better things in life in whatever the circumstances and difficulties they are facing in getting the education at secondary and higher levels.

We all as a responsible citizens should take a pledge right now not to discriminate education of a girl child and contribute a little bit in uplift of every girl child so that they can also live a better life in the society.

