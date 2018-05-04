MONGOLIA’S NOMADS “They adapt naturally to the environment, despite the coldness, and receive in return life and prosperity: they are Mongolia’s Nomads”

Photos and text by Michele Martinelli

The Silence is the protagonist of the boundless spaces beyond the Horizon.

They naturally adapt themselves to the environment, despite the difficulties, and receive in return life and prosperity: they are the Mongolia’s Nomads.

A temper molded by immovable territories and huge deserts that dissolve the concepts of space and time in a new dimension of the spirit, where the freedom, chased and built with pride, it is a sacred privilege.

An inheritance probably handed down by the Genghis Khan’s valorous warriors that created one of the largest empires of human history.

