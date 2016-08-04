THE HIDDEN FLOW OF LEONTE The Hidden Flow of Leonte is a cross media documentary project that disclose the different mandates of UN mission: day and night-time patrols, establishment of observation points, installations of Blue Pillar, monitoring of the Blue Line, clear of land mines, education, interactions and support with Lebanese civilians.

Photo and text by Luigi Avantaggiato

The line of withdrawal “Blue Line” was identified in 2000 by the United Nations in cooperation with Lebanese and Israeli officials for the purpose of confirming the withdrawal of Israel Defence Forces (IDF) troops from Lebanese territory in conformity with Security Council resolution 425. The Blue Line is a virtual border between Lebanon and Israel. After some aggressive violations caused by both factions, The UN Security Council has reinforced the military contingent UNIFIL to a maximum of 15,000 troops to be deployed in Lebanon in stages, by expanding the area of operations throughout Lebanese territory south of the Litani River (Leontes River).

The South of Lebanon then is a virtual buffer-zone, forcefield of contrasting stirrings that affect local relationships.

Embedded with Italian Army “Sassari Brigade”, my work explores the hidden flow of the different situations that arise in this undefined zone, always focused on the primary representative of the peacekeeping mission: the population of Southern Lebanon.

Full project can be found at http://www.thehiddenflowofleonte.com/

