The line of withdrawal “Blue Line” was identified in 2000 by the United Nations in cooperation with Lebanese and Israeli officials for the purpose of confirming the withdrawal of Israel Defence Forces (IDF) troops from Lebanese territory in conformity with Security Council resolution 425. The Blue Line is a virtual border between Lebanon and Israel. After some aggressive violations caused by both factions, The UN Security Council has reinforced the military contingent UNIFIL to a maximum of 15,000 troops to be deployed in Lebanon in stages, by expanding the area of operations throughout Lebanese territory south of the Litani River (Leontes River).
The South of Lebanon then is a virtual buffer-zone, forcefield of contrasting stirrings that affect local relationships.
The Hidden Flow of Leonte is a cross media documentary project that discloses the different mandates of UN mission: day and night-time patrols, establishment of observation points, installations of Blue Pillar, monitoring of the Blue Line, clear of land mines, education, interactions and support with Lebanese civilians. Italy, in order to contribute to the increase of the assets of forces available to UNIFIL, participates in the international mission with “Leonte” operation.
Embedded with Italian Army “Sassari Brigade”, my work explores the hidden flow of the different situations that arise in this undefined zone, always focused on the primary representative of the peacekeeping mission: the population of Southern Lebanon.
Woman Soldier in Tyre. The presence of UN Army in the cities or in the small villages of South Lebanon incites sensations of stability. © Luigi Avantaggiato
Night patrolling of Blue Line.. After the recent terrorist attacks in Israele and Beirut,the land patrols have been intensified. In these photograph, a group of italian soldiers controls a Blue Pillar area. © Luigi Avantaggiato
Shama HQ, Unifil base. Bunker. © Luigi Avantaggiato
Shama HQ. Valerio in cold storage cell for food. © Luigi Avantaggiato
Phoenician mosaic in Tyre, district of al-Mīnā’. The UNESCO site needs for structural interventions for the conservation of cultural heritage.. © Luigi Avantaggiato
Exploded mine. . © Luigi Avantaggiato
Carmelo during disinfestation process. . © Luigi Avantaggiato
Blue Pillar, symbol-object that mark the boundary line. Israeli. © Luigi Avantaggiato
The Tripartite mechanism negotiated Liaison and Coordination Arrangements between UNIFIL, the Israeli Defense Force and the LAF. The parties have also engaged in and are committed to implementing a pilot project for visibly marking the Blue Line on the ground, whose aim is to reduce the number of inadvertent violations and to build confidence between the parties. © Luigi Avantaggiato
Giorgio. © Luigi Avantaggiato
Labeeb, junk dealer in Tyre. © Luigi Avantaggiato
As is known, the civil war in Syria has triggered a massive influx of refugees across Lebanon. In this photo, an Italian doctor checks the status of a burn on the body of a Syrian child.© Luigi Avantaggiato
Advanced camp 1-32A. Line defense. © Luigi Avantaggiato
Blue Line. Israeli border. © Luigi Avantaggiato