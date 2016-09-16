Varanasi’s Brick Kiln Workers

Varanasi, the name rings a plethora of nostalgia and memories of my youth, which I spent as a student of Banaras Hindu University. There couldn’t have been a better place for me than Varanasi during my formative years as a student of photography.
I do not know, what drove me towards this city despite never having visited the city ever before, but the desire was so strong that I chose to be rather disowned by the family and pursue my studies in Banaras.
Kasi, Banaras and Varanasi are the names of the same city, which has got changed many times over the centuries but always retained its ancient fervor alongside the compulsions of modernity due to some mysterious reasons. It is a mystery city, which remains juxtaposed in 4000 years of history and present turbulence. It has inspired many & shall continue to do so for many like me.
My inspiration for Brick kiln workers was borne of the revelation that the remnants of present Varanasi were dating back to 800 BC in Rajghat area. Pottery, artifacts found, suggested evidence of veryancient settlements in Rajghat.
This city has given me “perspective”, and to document it through photography, identify yet to be explored character of the city, use my imagination to capture the frailty of mind over the stark reality of the brick kiln worker’s world. I try to interpret the faces and the façade that they put to brave the odds against them. They are usually the ignored, overlooked, underprivileged creations of the same creator, who has perhaps just chosen them to reinvigorate our belief in the power of human resilience, patience, and faith by the sheer difficulties thrown by life at them and their will to overcome these difficulties with dignity.
I feel privileged if my photographs manage to stir positive emotions towards these marginalized sections of society. I try to say, their hidden stories, struggles and efforts to live with only available elixir of life called “ faith”.
I chose brick kiln as a subject due to my earthy connection with soil and cultural background. Brick kilns being the general view of Indian rural landscape, had always been a part of my curious nature and to understand what tall chimneys, primitive processes of carrying mounds of soil by little children on their heads, meant? I wanted to know what was the final journey of this soil, which robbed small children of their childhood, and delicate women of their femininity,before building a home for somebody. It was a heartbreaking revelation that most of the brick kiln workers died at an early age due to lung disease as an occupational hazard. Ironically, those bricks that will be used to build someone else homes, are made by people who remained homeless, themselves. It was a journey of human helplessness, bringing migrant villagers to cities in search of better future and getting enslaved to the very destiny they yearned to change.
Workers take a break during the hottest moments of the day at the Varanasi brick kiln. © Rajesh Kumar Singh
These men do not have any opportunity to work in a safe environment. People start working in the morning and continue till the end of the day. © Rajesh Kumar Singh
A young worker carrying cleaned soil after weathering process. Due to the softness of the soil, workers feel more comfortable with less clothes, thought they sometimes suffer massive dust allergy. © Rajesh Kumar Singh
Women barefoot carrying burnt bricks inside the factory area. The are affected by several skin diseases, but they have no other option in order to earn the money for their livelyhood. © Rajesh Kumar Singh
Harmful particles in the dust are one of the major causes of respiratory diseases: the woman in the image has to face several infections contracted during her working life. © Rajesh Kumar Singh
Workers carry brunt bricks on the back of a horse. In India, bricks are made by hand with a plastic or metal mould. After molding those soft soiled bricks, those are being kept on the open ground exposed at the direct sunlight for a few days for optimum drying. © Rajesh Kumar Singh
A child worker carries brunt bricks on the back of a horse. Families work along with their members in the kiln where child labor is widespread issue. © Rajesh Kumar Singh
A team of brick workers carry dried bricks from the storage to the burning room. © Rajesh Kumar Singh
A woman with her children counts tokens. She will get paid at the end of day based on tokens count. The workers’ daily wages are based on the numer of bricks made. © Rajesh Kumar Singh
A little girl working in the kiln factory during a sunny afternoon. Like other children, she keeps working along with her parents. Even basic education is a just a dream for them. © Rajesh Kumar Singh
Workers are about to complete the burning phase. Amidst the dust and the fumes, they work the entire season in the brick processing unit the all day long. © Rajesh Kumar Singh
Amidst the acrid air with coal soot, workers stay the entire season in the brick processing unit the all day long. © Rajesh Kumar Singh
Women work the same as the men. They carry raw materials on their heads the all day. © Rajesh Kumar Singh
An elder man whips his horses within the brick kilns premises. © Rajesh Kumar Singh
A worker with clothes wrapped around his head, shows a dusty face. © Rajesh Kumar Singh
A group of four workers walking in the raw soils inside the kiln factory. © Rajesh Kumar Singh
A worker of the kiln poses for the camera. © Rajesh Kumar Singh
Another teenage boy, returning from the burning spot, brings back the bricks. He moves bricks manually throughout the all day. © Rajesh Kumar Singh
A woman working in the brick factory carry her young baby on her back. As most of the families work together in these factory, they have no option to keep their children at home, and most of the times dust is harmful for younger babies. © Rajesh Kumar Singh
Drying of bricks is usually done by placing those mud blocks in open and sunny places in India to ensure free circulation of air and heat. The drying period usually depends on the weather condition and lasts up to 20 days. © Rajesh Kumar Singh