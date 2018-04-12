Waste of Growing Cities in India

Pollution from human activities is changing the earth’s climate. We see the damage that a disrupted climate can do on our coasts, our forests, mountains, and cities. Those impacts will grow more severe unless we start Rethink, Reduce and Recycle. Photos and text by Prakhar Pant

Gurugram and Faridabad are one of the most rapidly growing cities in India. Rapid development and habitation in these two cities generating all kind of waste which is becoming a serious health and sanitation hazard for its residents.

The Bandhwari plant is located in the eco fragile area of the Aravalli. The distance of Gurugram and Faridabad from Bandhwari plant is respectively 16 km and 24 km. The Bandhwari plant was setup in 2007 and went into operation in 2008.The plant is aimed to receive the waste from Gurugram and Faridabad though the treatment in plant remains shut since 2013 but the dumping is an ongoing process. The plant receives around 1500 tones of waste daily from Gurugram and Faridabad. Continued dumping has led to a stream of leachate flowing from the dump which is very serious threat for Aravalli’s rich forest and wildlife as well as it is contaminating the groundwater of South Delhi, Gurugram and Faridabad.

On the one hand Gurugram is a truly millennium city of the country, the most prominent satellite city in the National Capital region and dubbed the industrial and financial centre of Haryana. On other hand Gurugram is poorly failed in how to do management of waste.There is no such proper action take by Gurugram to Recycle the dump which they created and we are still waiting.

