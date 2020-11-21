BLAZE Fire incidents and casualties are increasing throughout the Bangladesh. In 2019, two thousand one hundred and thirty eight people were burnt to death in various fires. Photos and text by Suvra Kanti Das



Fire incidents and casualties are increasing throughout the country. In 2019, two thousand one hundred and thirty eight people were burnt to death in various fires. Numbers of injured person are fourteen thousand nine hundred thirty two. However from 2009 to 2018, total 1490 people died due to fire incident. That is, in 2019, the death toll in the fire has doubled. There are not enough fire-fighting systems in the country around the building, including multi-stored buildings and mill factories. Most of the buildings are old, so it is currently difficult to add the necessary firefighting systems. In addition, unplanned urbanization and industrialization are also increasing the incidence of fire. A number of major fires were reported in the 2019. Thousands of people were killed and lost their homes and property as well. The chemical warehouse was set on fire at Churihata in Chawkbazar, Old Dhaka on the night of February 20, 2019. 71 people, including women and children, died in that fire. Many have been identified by DNA tests.

Photos and text by Suvra Kanti Das