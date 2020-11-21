Support this photographer, share their work:
Fire incidents and casualties are increasing throughout the country. In 2019, two thousand one hundred and thirty eight people were burnt to death in various fires. Numbers of injured person are fourteen thousand nine hundred thirty two. However from 2009 to 2018, total 1490 people died due to fire incident. That is, in 2019, the death toll in the fire has doubled. There are not enough fire-fighting systems in the country around the building, including multi-stored buildings and mill factories. Most of the buildings are old, so it is currently difficult to add the necessary firefighting systems. In addition, unplanned urbanization and industrialization are also increasing the incidence of fire. A number of major fires were reported in the 2019. Thousands of people were killed and lost their homes and property as well. The chemical warehouse was set on fire at Churihata in Chawkbazar, Old Dhaka on the night of February 20, 2019. 71 people, including women and children, died in that fire. Many have been identified by DNA tests.
Photos and text by Suvra Kanti Das
Slum dwellers crossing a lake by small boat after fire broke out at Korail slum in Dhaka, Bangladesh, March 16, 2017. Many houses at one of the largest slums in Dhaka razed to the ground by a fire that broke out at the early hours of Thursday. It took fire-fighters over five hours to put out the flames.
The fire spread across the factory building of Tampaco Foils Ltd after a boiler exploded and kills more than 24 workers at Tongi, near Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016.
Relatives of victims mourn after a fire tore through apartment blocks in Bangladesh’s Dhaka on February 21, 2019. At least 71 people were killed when fire tore through crumbling apartment blocks in a historic part of Dhaka, setting off a chain of explosions and a wall of flames down nearby streets, officials said on February 21.
Local residents help Firefighters with the water hose as they try to douse the fire at a Plastic factory at Islambagh in walled old part of the Dhaka, Bangladesh. At least three people have been killed in a fire at a plastic warehouse at Islambagh. A man, a woman, and a child were found at the corner of stair after the firefighters doused the flames.
Shamshunnahar, mother of Fatema Johura Bristi, shows the picture of her missing daughter at Dhaka Medical lcollege morgue, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, March 06, 2019. At least 71 people have died in a huge blaze that tore through apartment buildings also used as chemical warehouses in an old part of the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka, fire officials said on February 21.
Fire fighters try to go inside of a burning a shopping complex at Shantinagar area in Dhaka, Bangladesh, October 27, 2018.
A Bangladeshi man helps injured Tanzila, 19, as she arrived at Dhaka Medical College Hospital to receive treatment, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, October 2, 2018. Tanzila is badly burned and injured due to the heat chamber explosion at a national fan factory which located in Tongi. Two workers were killed in the accident and at least 20 others have also been injured.
Medical workers give treatment to the burned victims at Dhaka Medical college hospital, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, October 2, 2018. At least two workers died and least 40 workers have reportedly received injuries in explosion at heat chamber of National Fan Factory in Tongi BSCIC area of Gazipur city.
A man checks body tag number at Dhaka Medical college morgue, Bangladesh, March 12, 2019. A deadly fire broke out at a chemical warehouse in Chawkbazar on 20 February, which kills 71.
Firefighters climb a ladder at the explosion site in a packaging factory at Tongi, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. At least 23 people were killed and dozens others sustained injuries as a boiler explosion resulted in a devastating fire in a packaging factory.
Bangladeshi firefighters carry body of a victim after a fire broke out at a plastic factory in Mirpur, Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 31, 2015. Thirteen people, including 10 men and three women, died and another three received burn injuries in a fire that broke out at a plastic factory named Affortade Product of Consumer Commodity Ltd (APCCO).
Shirin Akhter, wife of rickshaw puller Nuruzzaman, who was killed in the Chawkbazar fire, cries as she come to receive the body of her husband at Dhaka Medical college Hospital morgue, Dhaka, Bangladesh, March 6, 2019. A deadly fire broke out at a chemical warehouse in Chawkbazar on 20 February, which kills 71.
Residents of Chalantika slum in Dhaka’s Mirpur, now homeless after a devastating fire, wait in queue for food being distributed by local public representatives, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 20, 2019. A devastating fire raged through the slum on Aug 16, destroying almost all of 2,000-2,500 shanties and injuring at least four people.
Many shanties at Korail slum razed to the ground by a fire that broke out at the early hours of Thursday, Dhaka, Bangladesh, March 16, 2017. More than 40,000 people have been affected as fire guts over 500 shanties at Korail slum in Dhaka’s Mohakhali area.
Shomor Ali gives comfort to his 20 years old son Lalchan at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, October 2, 2018. Lalchan is badly burnt and injured due to the heat chamber explosion at a fan factory which located in Tongi. Two workers were killed in the accident and at least 20 others have also been injured.
Dwellers search for their belongings after a fire destroyed over 100 shanties of Baunia slum at Mirpur’s Kalshi in the wee hours of Friday, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, December 27, 2019.
Crowed gather in front of the burnt build in Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 21, 2019. At least 71 people have died in a huge blaze that tore through apartment buildings also used as chemical warehouses in an old part of the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka, fire officials said on February 21.
A family photograph hanging on the wall of Tempaco Foils Ltd at Tongi, near Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. The blast caused by an explosion in the boiler room at Tempaco Foils Ltd sparked off huge fire and led to the collapse of the four-storey factory. A total number of 11 workers have remained missing since the September 10 fire that has killed 35 people and injured more than 50 others.
Rescue personnel carry the body of a victim after a fire broke out in Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 21, 2019. At least 69 people have died in a huge blaze that tore through apartment buildings also used as chemical warehouses in an old part of the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka.
Body of a burnt cow lies on the ground after fire ravaged over 100 shanties of Baunia slum at Mirpur’s Kalshi in the wee hours of Friday, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, December 27, 2019.
Relatives and onlookers gather at the morgue to identify bodies of residents who died during a fire in Bagladesh’s capital Dhaka on February 21, 2019. At least 71 people have died in a huge blaze that tore through apartment buildings also used as chemical warehouses in an old part of the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka, fire officials said on February 21.