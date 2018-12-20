Support this photographer, share their work:
Attacks by extremists in Bangladesh refers to increased attacks since 2013 on a number of secularist and atheist writers, bloggers, and publishers in Bangladesh and foreigners, and religious minorities such as Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, and Shias.
Photos and text by Suvra Kanti Das
Security officials inspect the room of the Publishing house Shuddhwashawr in Lalmatia where Unknown assailants stabbed Ahmedur Rashid Tutul, publisher of Shuddhwashawr, and bloggers Ranadipam Basu and Tareque Rahim in Dhaka, Bangladesh 31 October 2015. The injured are receiving treatment at the Dhaka Medical Hospital. Ahmedur Rashid Tutul was the publisher of slain blogger Avijit Roy killed February 2015.
Police’s crime scene investigators collecting evidence after a terror suspect set off a blast killing himself inside a room of the Hotel Olio International in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 15th Aug, 2017.
Relative of a victim mourns as she pays her tribute to her son on the first anniversary of the Holey Artisan Bakery terror attack, Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 1, 2017.
The body of Italian citizen Cesare Tavella, 50, who was gunned down by unidentified assailants on last Monday is kept at a hospital morgue in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sept. 29, 2015. The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for gunning down the Italian citizen on the street in the diplomatic quarter of Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka, according to an intelligence group monitoring jihadist threats.
Floral offerings lie in remembrance of victims of the attack on Holey Artisan Bakery, on the 5th day of the deadly hostage crisis at the upscale Dhaka restaurant in Bangladesh, Sunday, July 5, 2016. The Bangladesh cafe was besieged by militants who tortured and killed 20 hostages in 2016.
Smoke comes out when members of the Bangladeshi police bomb squad dispose the bomb with a controlled explosion in a safe place at Dhaka, Bangladesh. Police have recovered explosives from a house in Dhaka, Bangladesh, based on information given by two suspected members of outlawed militant outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team, Dhaka, Bangladesh, Feb. 20, 2016.
An injured Shiite Muslim arrives in Dhaka medical college hospital after a small bomb exploded outside Bangladesh capital’s main Shia religious site in Dhaka on October 24, 2015. At least one person was killed and nearly 80 wounded in a bomb attack outside the main Shiite site in the Bangladeshi capital as thousands gathered for the annual Ashura procession.
A relative of a police officer, killed in a standoff with heavily armed militants, sits inside a car near the site of attack in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, July 2, 2016. Bangladeshi forces stormed the Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka’s Gulshan area where heavily armed militants held dozens of people hostage Saturday morning, rescuing some captives including foreigners.
ID tents at crime scene after bomb blast at Hoseni Dalan in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Oct. 24, 2015. At least one person was killed and some 80 were injured in a triple explosion of improvised explosive devices when members of the Shia community were gathering at the building in Old Dhaka for a procession marking the day of Ashura.
Bangladesh’s Rapid Action Battalion ( RAB) soldiers stand guard after a bomber was killed in a blast in front of a police checkpoint at Dhaka’s international airport on March 24, 2017.
Blood on the floor of Niloy Chakrabarty Neel’s living room. Unknown assailants have hacked to death a Ganajagaran Mancha activist and blogger Niloy Chakrabarty Neel inside of his house in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Relatives take the foot print of Bangladeshi secular blogger Niloy Chottopadhay on a piece of white paper during his funeral in Pirojpur district, Bangladesh, late Saturday, Aug. 8, 2015.
The father of Bangladeshi secular blogger Niloy Chottopadhay performed the last rite of ‘mukhagni’ and lit the funeral pyre of his son in Pirojpur district, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, Aug. 8, 2015. The killing is the fourth of a secular blogger since February in Bangladesh.
Bangladesh police officials escort some of those accused in the murder of blogger and secular activist Ahmed Rajib Haider following a verdict at a court in Dhaka, Bangladesh, December 31, 2015. Ahmed Rajib Haider, 35, was hacked to death by machete-wielding attackers in February 2013, in the first of a string of attacks targeting secular writers. A Bangladesh court sentenced two students to death on Thursday for the murder of a secular blogger, delivering the first convictions over a series of brutal killings that have rocked the Muslim-majority nation.
A cot lies on the ground after the body of Faraaz Ayaaz Hossain taken to the mosque for the final prayer in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 04, 2018. A terrorist attack at a popular restaurant in Dhaka on 01 July left 20 hostages dead and several injured. Bangladeshi authorities have disclosed the identity of the 22 dead people of whom nine were Italian, seven Japanese, one Indian and five Bangladeshi including one US-born. The police authority said the dead gunmen were the members of local militant group Jamautul Mujahedin (JMB). Military commandos killed six gunmen and rescued 13 hostages alive during the attack, while the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced a two-day national mourning for the victims.
Relatives cry during the funeral of Bangladeshi secular blogger Niloy Chottopadhay in Pirojpur district, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, late Saturday, Aug. 8, 2015. The killing is the fourth of a secular blogger since February in Bangladesh.
Bangladeshi security officers stand by the site where Japanese citizen Kunio Hoshi was killed at Mahiganj village in Rangpur district, 300 kilometers (185 miles) north of Dhaka, Bangladesh, Oct. 04, 2018. Police said they were questioning four people Monday in connection with the second killing of a foreigner in Bangladesh last week — a Japanese agricultural worker described by his neighbors as a friendly farmer who occasionally joined gatherings at their village mosque.
Bangladeshi security personnel take photographs of bodies of suspected militants at a morgue in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Bangladesh police say a militant suspected of being one of the leaders of an attack on a popular cafe in Bangladesh’s capital last summer that left 20 people dead has been killed in a shootout with security officials.
Parvez Mollah, security guard of the flat of the Bangladesh’s first LGBT magazine editor and local USAID staff, Xulhaz Mannan, who got injured during the assault, is helped at Tetul Tala, Kalabagan, Dhaka, Bangladesh, 25 April 2016. According to police, several unidentified assailants hacked Mannan and his friend Tonoy to death in a flat around 5pm.
Bangladeshi Police arrests eleven activists of banned militant outfit Jamaa’tul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) with weapons and explosives from Uttara, Dhaka, Bangladesh. Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Deputy Commissioner Muntarisul Islam said they were nabbed during a raid on Monday at the capital’s Uttara. â€œExplosive materials, local weapons and jihadi books were found on them, Dhaka, Bangladesh, Nov. 10, 2015.
Bangladeshi social activists shout slogans as they participate in a torch rally held to protest against the killing of Avijit Roy, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, F eb. 27, 2015. A knife-wielding mob has hacked to death a US-Bangladeshi blogger whose writing on religion had brought threats from Islamist hardliners. Avijit Roy, an atheist who advocated secularism, was attacked in Dhaka as he walked back from a book fair with his wife, who was hurt in attack. No-one has been arrested but police say they are investigating a local Islamist group that praised the killing.
A Bangladeshi Social activist holds a candle to pay tribute to Avijit Roy, a prominent Bangladeshi-American blogger and writer in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Thursday, March 5, 2015. Roy, known for speaking out against religious extremism was hacked to death last Thursday night as he walked through Bangladesh’s capital with his wife.
Professor Ajay Roy, father of Avijit Roy, talks to AP about Avijit in his home in Dhaka, Bangladesh, March 08, 2015.