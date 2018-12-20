Bigotry

/in , , , , , /by

Bigotry


Bigotry is a story about a neglected freedom, a country in turmoil, and many gagged mouths.
A previously unreleased story and an epitome of an immense body of work, by Suvra Kanti Das.


Support this photographer, share their work: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Attacks by extremists in Bangladesh refers to increased attacks since 2013 on a number of secularist and atheist writers, bloggers, and publishers in Bangladesh and foreigners, and religious minorities such as Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, and Shias.

Photos and text by Suvra Kanti Das

 

You might also like
Tefes
Suvra Kanti Das selected for Photovisa 2013 Suvra Kanti Das selected for Photovisa 2013
Rakher Upobash Suvra Kanti Das at Sony Awards
Protests in Bangladesh after Avijit Roy assassination
Graveyard of giants The Graveyard of Giants
Vessel sinks in Padma river with over 200 passengers