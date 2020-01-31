F(L)IGHT “Boston registered the highest Leave vote in Britain, at 75.6 per cent. It has been dubbed “the capital of Brexit”. But even before the referendum, Boston held a reputation as the UK’s most anti-EU town due to…”

Boston is a small market town located in Lincolnshire, United Kingdom. In 2004, when countries such as Poland, Lithuania and Latvia joined European Union, Boston became an attractive place for economical migrants to visit due to its well expanded agriculture and food industry.

Knowing the local language english is not necessary. In most of the jobs migrants communicate with each other in their mother tongue or Russian language. A sheer amount of eastern European food markets and other various businesses opened. For some there is no need or ability to use or improve their English language skills while living and working in Boston.

Boston registered the highest Leave vote in Britain, at 75.6 per cent. It has been dubbed “the capital of Brexit”. But even before the referendum, Boston held a reputation as the UK’s most anti-EU town due to growing tensions about the increasing number of immigrants settling there from “new” EU countries.

During two years spent in Boston allowed me to observe communities and its people. While living there I went to college and worked in a local nightclub as a photographer on the weekends where the majority of visitors were migrants. I started to photograph the town in Spring 2016, just before the town gained media attention when Brexit results were announced. I felt that the situation portrayed by media is one sided, so I decided to keep shooting and try to capture multiple perspectives of the town.

There is a triptych of meanings in the title of the series which offers three perspectives. Flight is my personal perspective and experiences while being away from my home country, fight reflects locals’ point of view and their dissatisfaction with the current situation, and light is a symbol of the hope for those who left their home countries to search for a better tomorrow.

