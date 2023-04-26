‘Lützi stay!’ At the edge of the 1.5°C

This series depicts the struggle for climate justice at the frontiers of the village of Lützerath (Germany) that has been evicted for coal mining.
Photos and text by Dennis Schüpf

climate activist police barricades.

The village of Lützerath in North Rhine-Westphalia is about to be demolished for lignite mining. With the Garzweiler open-cast mine being Europe’s largest source of greenhouse gas emissions, climate activists occupied Lützerath to prevent an eviction of the place and further dredging. While the energy company RWE claims to need additional coal resources to compensate for the energy deficit caused by Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, civil society, protesters, and activist fight to defend the 1.5°C frontier  agreed upon in the Paris Agreement.

 

