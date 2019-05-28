Dream Slaves

The olive season in Sicily ended in December, during the harvesting season, between end of September and November, around 1500-2000 people mostly from Western Africa, live in the informal camp for farm workers. But out off season, the camp was an permanent home for dozens of people who live here for a few years. They are mainly homeless asylum seekers, refugees and migrants, they work time to time on farms nearby.
At the beginning of 2018, after olive and mandarins season has ended, local authorities appear to destroy tents and throw their residents out of the camp no alternatives were offered to them. Since the camp was destroyed, all the people, farm workers have to live in abandoned houses and factories around the village without water, electricity, bathroom and toilets.
Text and Photos by Mariusz Smiejek
One of the camp tenant from Gambia, before going to look for a job. Every day morning, hundreds of people go to the streets and waiting for the farmers. February 2018
Bathroom on front of abandoned house for people who work on the farms. May 2018
Dinner preparation in one of the abandoned house for several Gambians and Senegalis. April 2018
One of the farm worker wash himself before go to sleep. February 2018
Morning cafe in abandoned house, made by jobless Gambian who suffer from deep depression after several weeks without job. May 2018
After olive season is finished, there is not so much work. Some people work only a few days in month for 20 Euro per day.
Every person who came to the camp build their shelter by them self. December 2017
18 and 19 years old homeless Gambians at the place where their tent was a few days before. The tent was demolished by Carabinieri officers.
Group of jobless people from Gambia and Senegal waiting for their phone to be charged. December 2017
Temporary mosque in the informal camp. In March 2018, local authorities came and demolished informal camp, force all people to leave their only shelter. February 2018
Making warm water for shower and clothes washing, it may takes a few hours. December 2017
Abandoned factory, house for dozens people from Gambia and Senegal. There is no water and electricity and closest shop is a few kilometers away. May 2018
One of the Gambian on front of his previous abandoned house, which was blocked by local authorities after they force him to leave his shelter. April 2018
New informal camp set up this October. Before olive season starts, it was place to live for around 500-600 people. October 2018
One of dozens abandoned houses around Campobello di Mazara. In some houses there is a few people only but in some of them several people live without water and electricity. April 2018
One of dozens farmers came to pick up migrants to work. Every morning they are waiting in front of informal camp. October 2018
One of the abandoned houses around Campobello Di Mazara. It’s home for several people from Gambia and Senegal who try to find some work at the farms. May 2018
Gambian farm worker at the place where he lives for a few months, several tents was burnt during the night. He lost in fire all his documents, money and clothes. February 2018
Informal camp, some of the jobless tenants warm them self during winter. December 2017
A group of homeless people from Senegal sitting on front of the fire in the cold winter night. February 2018