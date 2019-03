PARTIES FROM LAGOS A documentary project that reflects strong socio-cultural and behavioral elements of parties, amongst Yoruba people of Lagos, Nigeria.

Text and photos by Adedolapo Abimbola

Parties in Lagos are always filled with colours, traditional attires, music and wining and dining elements. The guests appear in uniforms to separate social groups, such as families, social clubs, unions etc. from each other. The act of ‘spraying’ currency notes is also a very interesting and beautiful element of a typical Yoruba, Lagos party.

Text and photos by Adedolapo Abimbola